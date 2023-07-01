Embr Labs is a Boston-based startup that has developed patented wearable thermal technology. Their innovative product provides heating and cooling on demand, improving the lives of thousands of individuals. The company is driven by a team of interdisciplinary and compassionate individuals who aim to enhance human wellbeing by harnessing the body's natural response to temperature. Embr Labs was founded by MIT alumni and has received backing from notable investors such as DigiTx Partners, Safar Partners, Bose Ventures, and Intel Capital. They have also formed partnerships with companies like Johnson & Johnson.