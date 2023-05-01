Company Directory
Emanate Health
Top Insights
    • About

    Emanate Health is a nonprofit healthcare provider serving one million residents in California's San Gabriel Valley. They offer specialized care in various areas, including Behavioral Health, Cancer, Cardiovascular, Emergency, Neuroscience and Stroke, Orthopedics, Sports Medicine, and Women’s Health. Their family of hospitals and hospice includes Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian, Emanate Health Inter-Community, and Emanate Health Queen of the Valley, as well as other clinics in the region. They have been consistently voted "Best Hospital" and "Best Place to Work," and their providers are among the "Top Doctors" in Los Angeles County.

    emanatehealth.org
    Website
    1922
    Year Founded
    3,001
    # of Employees
    $1B-$10B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

