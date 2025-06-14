← Company Directory
Elbit Systems
Elbit Systems Product Manager Salaries

The median Product Manager compensation in Israel package at Elbit Systems totals ₪354K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Elbit Systems's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/14/2025

Median Package
Elbit Systems
Product Manager
Haifa, HA, Israel
Total per year
₪354K
Level
hidden
Base
₪330K
Stock (/yr)
₪0
Bonus
₪23.7K
Years at company
5-10 Years
Years exp
5-10 Years
What are the career levels at Elbit Systems?

₪578K

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Elbit Systems in Israel sits at a yearly total compensation of ₪490,698. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Elbit Systems for the Product Manager role in Israel is ₪332,858.

