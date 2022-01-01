← Company Directory
CDK Global
CDK Global Salaries

CDK Global's salary ranges from $30,484 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager in India at the low-end to $203,010 for a Sales in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of CDK Global. Last updated: 2/19/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Software Engineer $97.5K
Staff Software Engineer $155K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $165K
Business Operations
$51K

Business Analyst
$54.7K
Customer Service
$49.8K
Financial Analyst
$108K
Human Resources
$66.3K
Management Consultant
$115K
Product Designer
$144K
Product Manager
$30.5K
Project Manager
$70.9K
Sales
$203K
Technical Program Manager
$80.1K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At CDK Global, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at CDK Global is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $203,010. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CDK Global is $88,799.

