Company Directory
Egen
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Egen Salaries

Egen's salary ranges from $49,115 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineering Manager at the low-end to $127,635 for a Business Analyst at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Egen. Last updated: 7/20/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $120K

Backend Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Business Analyst
$128K
Product Manager
$87.6K

You guys having any luck

I've been applying to like 5-10 jobs everyday for the past 6 months and getting like a 1% hit rate.

I've got solid projects and a decent resume, with 1 internship in a mid-sized tech company but here I am unable to get anything as a new grad.


Anyone else in the same boat?

38 14
38 14
Software Engineering Manager
$49.1K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Egen is Business Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $127,635. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Egen is $103,780.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Egen

Related Companies

  • Genesys
  • SAS Software
  • Ultimate Software
  • Esri
  • Expedition Tech
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources