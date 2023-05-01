Company Directory
Eastern Union
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Eastern Union that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Eastern Union is a commercial mortgage brokerage company that has closed $12 billion in real estate transactions over the past three years. With over 90 skilled brokers and real estate professionals, the company leverages their extensive knowledge of the commercial real estate marketplace to bring clients the best rates available. They arrange financing for complex, multi-state, multi-site portfolios, as well as loans for smaller, single-property transactions. Eastern Union operates nationwide and is headquartered in New York.

    https://easternunion.com
    Website
    2001
    Year Founded
    351
    # of Employees
    $50M-$100M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Eastern Union

    Related Companies

    • Tesla
    • Databricks
    • Stripe
    • Apple
    • Microsoft
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources