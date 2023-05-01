Eastern Union is a commercial mortgage brokerage company that has closed $12 billion in real estate transactions over the past three years. With over 90 skilled brokers and real estate professionals, the company leverages their extensive knowledge of the commercial real estate marketplace to bring clients the best rates available. They arrange financing for complex, multi-state, multi-site portfolios, as well as loans for smaller, single-property transactions. Eastern Union operates nationwide and is headquartered in New York.