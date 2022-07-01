← Company Directory
Earnix
Earnix Salaries

Earnix's salary ranges from $129,008 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Israel at the low-end to $137,685 for a Solution Architect in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Earnix. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Median $129K

DevOps Engineer

Solution Architect
$138K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Earnix is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $137,685. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Earnix is $133,346.

