Software Engineer compensation in United States at DRW ranges from $192K per year for L2 to $390K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $245K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for DRW's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/12/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L2
$192K
$163K
$5.7K
$23K
L3
$235K
$159K
$0
$76.2K
L4
$279K
$210K
$0
$68.8K
L5
$390K
$205K
$0
$185K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
