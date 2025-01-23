← Company Directory
Druva
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Technical Writer

  • All Technical Writer Salaries

Druva Technical Writer Salaries

The median Technical Writer compensation in India package at Druva totals ₹2.61M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Druva's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Median Package
company icon
Druva
Senior Information Developer
Pune, MH, India
Total per year
₹2.61M
Level
L2
Base
₹2.47M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹139K
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
10 Years
What are the career levels at Druva?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.55M+ (sometimes ₹25.52M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Technical Writer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Technical Writer at Druva in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹4,389,324. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Druva for the Technical Writer role in India is ₹2,473,108.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Druva

Related Companies

  • Tavant
  • Forescout
  • Arcesium
  • InvestCloud
  • DataCamp
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources