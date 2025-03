Driveway is a customer-centric digital platform that simplifies the car buying, selling, and service process. It is powered by Lithia Motors and has a Digital Innovation Lab in Portland, Oregon. The platform offers on-demand delivery service and a transparent car shopping experience. The company's team of finance and auto experts in Medford, OR, and valet drivers across the US aim to become the go-to trusted partner for every part of their customers' car ownership journey.