Drillform
    About

    Drillform is a company based in Calgary, Canada that designs and manufactures automated drilling equipment. They offer a range of products including floor wrenches, casing systems, top drives, and more. Their Bulldog product line is known for its predictive maintenance, performance data collection, and safety-centric designs. Drillform also provides repair, recertification, refurbishment, and field services. They are ISO certified and members of various industry associations. For more information, visit their website or contact them directly.

    http://www.drillform.com
    Website
    2010
    Year Founded
    31
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

