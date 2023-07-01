Drillform is a company based in Calgary, Canada that designs and manufactures automated drilling equipment. They offer a range of products including floor wrenches, casing systems, top drives, and more. Their Bulldog product line is known for its predictive maintenance, performance data collection, and safety-centric designs. Drillform also provides repair, recertification, refurbishment, and field services. They are ISO certified and members of various industry associations. For more information, visit their website or contact them directly.