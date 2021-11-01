← Company Directory
DPR Construction
DPR Construction Salaries

DPR Construction's salary ranges from $113,430 in total compensation per year for a Sales Engineer at the low-end to $183,600 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of DPR Construction. Last updated: 3/2/2025

$160K

Civil Engineer
Median $124K

Construction Engineer

Project Manager
Median $156K
Business Analyst
$171K

Data Analyst
$117K
Product Manager
$184K
Program Manager
$168K
Sales Engineer
$113K
Technical Program Manager
$131K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at DPR Construction is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $183,600. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at DPR Construction is $143,371.

