DPR Construction
DPR Construction Civil Engineer Salaries

The median Civil Engineer compensation in United States package at DPR Construction totals $124K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for DPR Construction's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/12/2025

Median Package
DPR Construction
VDC Manager
Dallas, TX
Total per year
$124K
Level
-
Base
$102K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$22K
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
6 Years
What are the career levels at DPR Construction?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Included Titles

Construction Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Civil Engineer at DPR Construction in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $196,400. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at DPR Construction for the Civil Engineer role in United States is $112,000.

