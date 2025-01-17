Salaries

Product Manager compensation in United States at DoorDash ranges from $296K per year for E4 to $442K per year for E6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $378K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for DoorDash's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( USD ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus

Vesting Schedule Main Alternate 1 Alternate 2 40 % YR 1 30 % YR 2 20 % YR 3 10 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At DoorDash, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 40 % vests in the 1st -year ( 10.00 % quarterly )

30 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 7.50 % quarterly )

20 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 5.00 % quarterly )

10 % vests in the 4th -year ( 2.50 % quarterly ) 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At DoorDash, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 25.00 % annually ) 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At DoorDash, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

What's the vesting schedule at DoorDash ?

