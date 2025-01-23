All Software Engineering Manager Salaries
Software Engineering Manager compensation in France at Doctolib totals €82.8K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in France package totals €82.3K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Doctolib's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
L2
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
L3
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
L4
€82.8K
€78.5K
€0
€4.4K
