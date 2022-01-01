← Company Directory
Air Liquide
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Air Liquide Salaries

Air Liquide's salary ranges from $3,681 in total compensation per year for a Financial Analyst in Taiwan at the low-end to $122,435 for a Data Scientist in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Air Liquide. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $62.2K
Accountant
$30.4K
Administrative Assistant
$17.8K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

41 20
41 20
Biomedical Engineer
$84.6K
Business Analyst
$58.7K
Business Development
$45.4K
Customer Service
$31.6K
Data Analyst
$80.4K
Data Scientist
$122K
Financial Analyst
$3.7K
Information Technologist (IT)
$99.5K
Mechanical Engineer
$21.9K
Project Manager
$119K
Solution Architect
$19.1K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Air Liquide is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $122,435. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Air Liquide is $52,023.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Air Liquide

Related Companies

  • Doctolib
  • Cure.Fit
  • Dialogue
  • Mindbody
  • Tempo
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources