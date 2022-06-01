Company Directory
DistroKid
    About

    DistroKid was founded in 2013 to provide musicians, managers, and record labels with online tools and services that are innovative, easy-to-use, and affordable. Nearly 2 million artists rely on DistroKid and include hobbyists, up-and-coming musicians, top YouTubers, and household names like 21 Savage, Ludacris, Arizona Zervas, Will Smith, Tom Waits, and more. DistroKid’s expanding array of services include music distribution, monetization, metadata customization, storage, and promotion. DistroKid’s small staff, coupled with a largely automated backend, has enabled DistroKid to process over 10million songs—while simultaneously providing fast, personal & friendly customer service to artists of every size. Also, it’s fun to work here! For more information, visit https://distrokid.com

    https://distrokid.com
    Website
    2013
    Year Founded
    750
    # of Employees
    $100M-$250M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

