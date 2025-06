Digital Brands Group sells apparel under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis, including denims, luxury men's suiting, women's apparel, luxury custom and made-to-measure suiting and sportswear, and luxury T-shirts, tops, and bottoms. The company sells directly to consumers through its websites and wholesale channel in specialty stores, select department stores, and own showrooms. It was formerly known as Denim.LA, Inc. and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.