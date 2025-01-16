Software Engineer compensation in Germany at Deutsche Telekom ranges from €68.6K per year for Software Engineer to €94.7K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Germany package totals €79.2K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Deutsche Telekom's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Junior Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Software Engineer
€68.6K
€68.6K
€0
€0
Senior Software Engineer
€94.7K
€94.7K
€0
€0
Lead Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
