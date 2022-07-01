← Company Directory
Density
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Density that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    At Density, we believe cities would look different if they knew how they were used. Understanding our relationship with physical space empowers us to reimagine what the built environment can be. 11,370 new buildings are being built every day and 39% of global carbon emissions come from existing buildings. If we want to build a more productive, sustainable future, we have to measure all those buildings. We work with the Fortune 1000 to measure and improve their offices, buildings, and portfolios. Density’s data creates more efficient and productive workplaces for people and the planet. We’re on a mission to measure and improve our footprint on the world.

    http://www.density.io
    Website
    2014
    Year Founded
    180
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Density

    Related Companies

    • PayPal
    • Pinterest
    • Intuit
    • DoorDash
    • Spotify
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources