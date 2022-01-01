Delhivery Salaries

Company Directory
Delhivery's salary ranges from $6,163 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst at the low-end to $120,356 for a Data Science Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Delhivery. Last updated: 7/11/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $19.6K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $17K
Product Manager
Median $30K
Business Operations Manager
$15.3K
Business Analyst
$19.1K
Data Analyst
$6.2K
Data Science Manager
$120K
Product Designer
$26.1K
Software Engineering Manager
$50.5K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Delhivery is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $120,356. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Delhivery is $19,608.

