This company provides customized AI-powered solutions to give companies a competitive advantage. Their focus is on AI software, team augmentation, and AI advisory, with capabilities in computer vision, predictive analytics, and natural language processing. They also offer machine learning and deep learning training programs and conduct scientific research on AI. They have a world-class team and have worked with customers such as Nielsen, L'Oréal, and Intel. They have also made contributions to the field of reinforcement learning and regularly place highly in global data science competitions.