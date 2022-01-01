← Company Directory
Dave
Dave Salaries

Dave's salary ranges from $63,700 in total compensation per year for a Marketing at the low-end to $377,105 for a Technical Program Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Dave. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $183K

Backend Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $235K
Business Analyst
$241K

Data Analyst
$204K
Data Scientist
$184K
Marketing
$63.7K
Product Designer
$221K
Product Manager
Median $150K
Recruiter
$196K
Technical Program Manager
$377K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Dave is Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $377,105. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Dave is $200,174.

