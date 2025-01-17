← Company Directory
Data-Tech
Data-Tech Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Netherlands at Data-Tech ranges from €41.3K to €58.6K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Data-Tech's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

€46.9K - €55.5K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
€41.3K€46.9K€55.5K€58.6K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Data-Tech?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Data-Tech in Netherlands sits at a yearly total compensation of €58,585. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Data-Tech for the Software Engineer role in Netherlands is €41,264.

