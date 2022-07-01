← Company Directory
Dana
Dana Salaries

Dana's salary ranges from $14,810 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Indonesia at the low-end to $94,525 for a Accountant in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Dana. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Accountant
$94.5K
Data Analyst
$88.4K
Hardware Engineer
$88.7K

Information Technologist (IT)
$51K
Mechanical Engineer
$85.9K
Software Engineer
$14.8K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Dana is Accountant at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $94,525. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Dana is $87,184.

Other Resources