Software Engineer compensation in Canada at D2L ranges from CA$84.9K per year for L1 to CA$150K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$101K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for D2L's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
CA$84.9K
CA$81.3K
CA$123.5
CA$3.5K
L2
CA$93.1K
CA$89.1K
CA$582.2
CA$3.4K
L3
CA$101K
CA$97.5K
CA$293.2
CA$3.5K
L4
CA$150K
CA$128K
CA$12.3K
CA$9.9K
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve CA$42.1K+ (sometimes CA$421K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Included TitlesSubmit New Title