Software Engineer compensation in Canada at D2L ranges from CA$84.9K per year for L1 to CA$150K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$101K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for D2L's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L1 Software Developer I (Entry Level) CA$84.9K CA$81.3K CA$123.5 CA$3.5K L2 Software Developer II CA$93.1K CA$89.1K CA$582.2 CA$3.4K L3 Senior Software Developer I CA$101K CA$97.5K CA$293.2 CA$3.5K L4 Senior Software Developer II CA$150K CA$128K CA$12.3K CA$9.9K View 2 More Levels

