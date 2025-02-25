All Software Engineer Salaries
Software Engineer compensation in Canada at D-Wave Systems totals CA$161K per year for P3. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$142K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for D-Wave Systems's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/25/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P1
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
P2
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
P3
CA$161K
CA$144K
CA$5.7K
CA$11K
P4
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
No salaries found
