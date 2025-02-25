← Company Directory
D-Wave Systems
D-Wave Systems Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in Canada at D-Wave Systems totals CA$161K per year for P3. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$142K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for D-Wave Systems's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/25/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P1
Software Engineer I(Entry Level)
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
P2
Software Engineer II
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
P3
Senior Software Engineer
CA$161K
CA$144K
CA$5.7K
CA$11K
P4
Staff Software Engineer
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
View 5 More Levels
CA$222K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

What are the career levels at D-Wave Systems?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at D-Wave Systems in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$222,104. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at D-Wave Systems for the Software Engineer role in Canada is CA$115,656.

Other Resources