CurveBeam AI is a company that specializes in Weight Bearing CT (WBCT) Imaging Systems for the Orthopedic and Musculoskeletal (MSK) Specialties. They use AI-driven applications for WBCT imaging and HR-pQCT imaging for bone health. They have installed more than 160 systems globally and have headquarters in Hatfield, PA, USA, and Melbourne, VIC, Australia. They have 51 employees and are backed by major professional investors.