Curology
  • Salaries
  • Marketing

  • All Marketing Salaries

Curology Marketing Salaries

The median Marketing compensation in United States package at Curology totals $150K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Curology's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Median Package
company icon
Curology
Marketing Manager
San Francisco, CA
Total per year
$150K
Level
-
Base
$125K
Stock (/yr)
$25K
Bonus
$0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
10 Years
What are the career levels at Curology?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Marketing at Curology in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $282,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Curology for the Marketing role in United States is $150,000.

