Culture Amp
  • Salaries
  • Marketing

  • All Marketing Salaries

Culture Amp Marketing Salaries

The average Marketing total compensation in United States at Culture Amp ranges from $99.6K to $139K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Culture Amp's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

$108K - $131K
Australia
Common Range
Possible Range
$99.6K$108K$131K$139K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Culture Amp, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Marketing at Culture Amp in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $139,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Culture Amp for the Marketing role in United States is $99,600.

