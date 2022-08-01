CrowdAI is on a mission to democratize vision AI and unlock billions in enterprise value by automating key visual workflows. By bringing together the best of human and computer vision, we empower companies of all sizes to unlock the value hidden in their growing amount of images and video. Our AI-lifecycle platform empowers any user to leverage cutting-edge vision AI and go from raw pixels to delivering business impact in just a few clicks. Unlike other platforms built for a small group of highly technical experts, the CrowdAI platform is built for domain experts and operators of all technical abilities, democratizing the ability to leverage cutting-edge AI across the enterprise, enabling true cross-functional collaboration, and institutionalizing distributed domain expertise.CrowdAI has been used by the world's leading institutions to combat mass-scale wildfires, coordinate hurricane response efforts, catch drug and narcotics trafficking, and realize quality, production, and safety efficiencies. Customers use our single platform to bring together and organize all forms of media, make data AI-ready, train cutting edge model architectures, deploy deep learning models, and monitor performance over time.With every partnership, CrowdAI's commitment to delivering real business impact remains a foundational guiding principle, ensuring that AI projects quickly move beyond R & D and innovation labs toward delivering real business value.