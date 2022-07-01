While we specialize in providing auto loans to consumers across 32 states, we also offer local personal and business banking services to the Greater New Orleans Area. Our 27 years of experience has made us one of the most trusted lenders and banking service providers, and we will be here when you need us.Crescent Bank was founded in 1991 when a small investor group led by Gary N. Solomon Sr. and Fred B. Morgan III purchased the assets of Columbia Homestead on Harrison Avenue in New Orleans. With only three employees, the bank opened as City Bank & Trust. The name was later changed to Crescent Bank & Trust and is now referred to simply as Crescent Bank. The name was chosen to pay homage to a famous nickname of New Orleans, the “Crescent City”.Shortly after its founding, Crescent Bank began to open loan production offices throughout Louisiana to provide auto loans to consumers who were not being served by traditional lending institutions. As the bank succeeded and grew, its geographical lending footprint expanded nationwide.Today, we employ more than 450 people and proudly service consumers nationwide.