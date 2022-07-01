Our Mission: To exceed your expectations in our delivery of innovative financial solutions to help you achieve your maximum economic potential.Core Values: Be Great. Be Engaged. Be Open. Be Nice.Our History: In 1958, Chanute Military Credit Union opened its doors on the Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul, Illinois to serve military personnel and their families. With the government's announcement of plans to close the Chanute Air Force Base, plans were made to expand the credit union in order to continue to serve those faithful military members. As a result, the field of membership was expanded and we changed our name to Credit Union 1 in 1982. In 1999, we combined forces with Paysaver Credit Union, headquartered in Lombard, Illinois. Today we serve over 87,000 members throughout the state of Illinois and Indiana, as well as worldwide.Become a Member: Becoming a member at Credit Union 1 is easy! To be eligible for membership in the credit union, you must be an individual or entity qualifying within our field of membership. All it takes is a $5.00 one time membership fee and a $5.00 initial deposit. With your membership, you will have access to all of our products and services. Apply online, call 800.252.6950, or stop by our nearest branch location today. We look forward to serving you!Accounts insured up to $250,000. By members' choice this institution is not federally insured.What is a Credit Union? A credit union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative, owned by members like you! Since we're not in business to make a profit, you benefit with lower loan rates and a higher return on savings.