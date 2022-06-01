← Company Directory
Crawford & Company
Crawford & Company Salaries

Crawford & Company's salary ranges from $80,501 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $107,033 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Crawford & Company. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Business Analyst
$80.5K
Financial Analyst
$94.4K
Recruiter
$82.4K

Software Engineer
$107K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Crawford & Company is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $107,033. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Crawford & Company is $88,380.

