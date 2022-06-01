← Company Directory
Cowen
Cowen Salaries

Cowen's salary ranges from $125,625 in total compensation per year for a Investment Banker at the low-end to $351,750 for a Legal at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Cowen. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Financial Analyst
$132K
Human Resources
$176K
Investment Banker
$126K

Legal
$352K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Cowen is Legal at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $351,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cowen is $154,088.

