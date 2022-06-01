← Company Directory
Cowen
    • About

    Cowen Inc. (“Cowen” or the “Company”) is a diversified financial services firm that operates through two business segments: a broker dealer and an investment management division. The company’s broker dealer division offers investment banking services, equity and credit research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing and commission management services. Cowen’s investment management segment offers actively managed alternative investment products. Cowen Inc. focuses on delivering value-added capabilities to our clients in order to help them outperform. Founded in 1918, the firm is headquartered in New York and has offices worldwide. Learn more at Cowen.com

    http://www.cowen.com
    Website
    1918
    Year Founded
    1,750
    # of Employees
    $1B-$10B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

