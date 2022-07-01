← Company Directory
CoreView
    • About

    CoreView provides the most powerful SaaS Management Platform for enterprises with Microsoft 365 at the core of their SaaS stack. The Company helps IT teams work more efficiently, maximize SaaS ROI, and mitigate risk with its powerful CoreSuite product. CoreView is an Insight Portfolio company with US headquarters in Atlanta. Notable customers include Kaiser Permanente, iHeart Media, and The Commonwealth of Massachusetts.Our founders were system integrators solving Office 365 visibility and reporting problems. Customers asked for more and more help, so now we have an easy way to totally manage Office 365, tighten security and compliance, and get end users productive on all Office 365 apps.At CoreView, we are people helping people help people. We empower IT teams to be incredibly efficient, which empowers them to help drive their organizations forward, faster.

    coreview.com
    Website
    2014
    Year Founded
    150
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

