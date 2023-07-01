← Company Directory
Core One Labs
    Core One Labs Inc. is a biotechnology research and technology life sciences company that focuses on bringing psychedelic medicines to market. They use novel delivery systems, psychedelic assisted psychotherapy, and API grade psilocybin manufacturing. They also produce infused strips for cannabis consumption and offer consulting, financing, and micro cultivation services. Additionally, they operate medical and wellness clinics, provide natural health products, and offer news dissemination services. The company was formerly known as Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc. and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

    https://core1labs.com
    Website
    2019
    Year Founded
    31
    # of Employees
    $0-$1M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

