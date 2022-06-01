Control Risks exists to make our clients succeed. We are a specialist risk consultancy that helps to create secure, compliant and resilient organisations in an age of ever-changing risk.Working across disciplines, technologies and geographies, everything we do is based on our belief that taking risks is essential to our clients’ success. We provide you with the insight to focus resources and ensure you are prepared to resolve the issues and crises that occur in any ambitious global organisation.We go beyond problem-solving and give you the insight and intelligence you need to realise opportunities and grow. From the boardroom to the remotest location, we have developed an unparalleled ability to bring order to chaos and reassurance to anxiety.