← Company Directory
Continental Fire Sprinkler
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Continental Fire Sprinkler Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in India at Continental Fire Sprinkler ranges from ₹2.68M to ₹3.65M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Continental Fire Sprinkler's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

₹2.86M - ₹3.46M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
₹2.68M₹2.86M₹3.46M₹3.65M
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Software Engineer submissions at Continental Fire Sprinkler to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.55M+ (sometimes ₹25.52M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Continental Fire Sprinkler?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Continental Fire Sprinkler in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹3,651,161. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Continental Fire Sprinkler for the Software Engineer role in India is ₹2,675,420.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Continental Fire Sprinkler

Related Companies

  • Databricks
  • Google
  • Airbnb
  • Facebook
  • Stripe
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources