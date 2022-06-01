← Company Directory
Confluence
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Confluence Salaries

Confluence's salary ranges from $163,180 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in United States at the low-end to $201,745 for a Software Engineering Manager in United Kingdom at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Confluence. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
$163K
Software Engineering Manager
$202K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Confluence is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $201,745. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Confluence is $182,463.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Confluence

Related Companies

  • Microsoft
  • Coinbase
  • Square
  • Lyft
  • Tesla
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources