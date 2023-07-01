Comstock Inc. is a mining company based in Nevada that explores and develops mineral properties, including gold, silver, lithium, nickel, cobalt, and mercury ores. It operates in two segments: Mining and Real Estate. The Mining segment owns and controls various mining claims and parcels, focusing on properties in the Comstock and Silver City districts. The Real Estate segment includes land and real estate rental properties, as well as the Gold Hill Hotel and Daney Ranch properties. The company also has collaboration agreements for mercury remediation systems. Formerly known as Comstock Mining Inc., it changed its name to Comstock Inc. in May 2022.