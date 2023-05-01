Compass Minerals International produces and sells essential minerals, including sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, for deicing, chemical production, water treatment, human and animal nutrition, and other consumer and industrial uses. The company also produces sulfate of potash specialty fertilizers and turf products for the agriculture industry. Founded in 1993, Compass Minerals is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas, and operates in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally.