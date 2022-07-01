← Company Directory
Compass Datacenters
Compass Datacenters Salaries

Compass Datacenters's salary ranges from $114,425 in total compensation per year for a Technical Program Manager in United States at the low-end to $170,006 for a Financial Analyst in Canada at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Compass Datacenters. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Financial Analyst
$170K
Technical Program Manager
$114K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Compass Datacenters is Financial Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $170,006. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Compass Datacenters is $142,216.

Other Resources