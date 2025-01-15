← Company Directory
Compal
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Compal Salaries

Compal's salary ranges from $15,761 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager at the low-end to $60,164 for a Sales at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Compal. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $37.5K
Mechanical Engineer
Median $22.5K
Hardware Engineer
Median $40.1K
Business Analyst
$23.2K
Industrial Designer
$22.2K
Information Technologist (IT)
$31.1K
Product Design Manager
$55.1K
Product Manager
$15.8K
Project Manager
$26K
Sales
$60.2K
Software Engineering Manager
$48.5K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Compal is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $60,164. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Compal is $31,055.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Compal

Related Companies

  • Pinterest
  • Airbnb
  • Snap
  • Flipkart
  • Square
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources