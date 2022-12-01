← Company Directory
Commonwealth Bank of Australia
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Salaries

Commonwealth Bank of Australia's salary ranges from $31,453 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst in India at the low-end to $197,146 for a Chief of Staff in Singapore at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Commonwealth Bank of Australia. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Associate Software Engineer $62.1K
Software Engineer $89.2K
Senior Software Engineer $115K
Staff Software Engineer $139K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Systems Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Associate Data Scientist $72.5K
Senior Data Scientist $111K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $140K
Product Manager
Median $114K
Business Analyst
Median $31.5K
Project Manager
Median $86.8K
Chief of Staff
$197K
Customer Service
$39.1K
Data Analyst
$88.7K
Data Science Manager
$157K
Financial Analyst
$76.3K
Human Resources
$66.9K
Information Technologist (IT)
$138K
Product Designer
$66.2K
Product Design Manager
$86.4K
Program Manager
$151K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$93.3K
Solution Architect
$148K

Data Architect

Technical Program Manager
$38.2K
UX Researcher
$86.7K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Commonwealth Bank of Australia is Chief of Staff at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $197,146. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Commonwealth Bank of Australia is $88,928.

