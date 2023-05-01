CommonBond is a premier provider of affordable housing with services in the Upper Midwest. They offer more than just a quality place to live by integrating services and housing to support people in achieving their goals. They provide homes and services for over 12,000 people annually and manage over 6,000 affordable rental apartments and townhomes in 58 cities across Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa. Their commitment to dignity, respect, and inclusiveness for all people drives their mission to create stable homes, strong futures, and vibrant communities.