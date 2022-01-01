← Company Directory
Collibra
Collibra Salaries

Collibra's salary ranges from $88,825 in total compensation per year for a Solution Architect in United Kingdom at the low-end to $343,275 for a Sales in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Collibra. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $200K

Backend Software Engineer

Customer Service
$143K
Product Designer
$119K
Product Manager
$244K
Recruiter
$166K
Sales
$343K
Sales Engineer
$113K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$157K
Software Engineering Manager
$249K
Solution Architect
$88.8K
Technical Program Manager
$164K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Collibra is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $343,275. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Collibra is $164,175.

Other Resources