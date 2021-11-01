← Company Directory
Coforge
Coforge Salaries

Coforge's salary ranges from $9,798 in total compensation per year for a Financial Analyst at the low-end to $263,675 for a Business Operations at the high-end. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $16.2K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Business Operations
$264K
Business Analyst
$30.8K
Data Scientist
$44.1K
Financial Analyst
$9.8K
Human Resources
$14.4K
Information Technologist (IT)
$69.3K
Product Designer
$27K
Product Manager
$131K
Solution Architect
$46.3K
Technical Program Manager
$114K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Coforge is Business Operations at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $263,675. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Coforge is $44,112.

