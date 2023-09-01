← Company Directory
Co-op
Co-op Salaries

Co-op's salary ranges from $30,393 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $77,061 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Co-op. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Sales
$30.4K
Software Engineer
$77.1K
UX Researcher
$39.1K

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Co-op is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $77,061. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Co-op is $39,121.

